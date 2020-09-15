UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs

Business

UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs

Domino's Pizza Group said on Tuesday it was creating 5,000 new jobs in the UK, including chefs and delivery drivers, on top of the 6,000 jobs it had created since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
FILE PHOTO: A Dominoes pizza delivery driver rides a motorbike in a residential street in West London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bookmark

REUTERS: Domino's Pizza Group said on Tuesday it was creating 5,000 new jobs in the UK, including chefs and delivery drivers, on top of the 6,000 jobs it had created since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's largest pizza delivery chain also said it would launch over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales as part of the Kickstart scheme in the UK.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark