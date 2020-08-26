UK's Gatwick Airport to cut up to 600 jobs amid travel slump

Gatwick Airport, Britain's no.2 airport to the south of London, said it needed to axe up to 600 jobs, or 24per cent of its workforce, because of the travel slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON: Gatwick Airport, Britain's no.2 airport to the south of London, said it needed to axe up to 600 jobs, or 24per cent of its workforce, because of the travel slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gatwick, which is owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said in a statement on Wednesday that it was only operating about 20per cent of last year's flights and would now start formal consultations on job cuts.

