UK's Javid: chances of ending Brexit transition without EU trade deal are remote

LONDON: Britain is unlikely to cut off ties to the European Union at the end of 2020 without having a free trade deal in place, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

The governing Conservatives have pledged to pass their Withdrawal Agreement through parliament in time to leave the European Union at the end of January if they win a majority in a December 12 election, but then need to agree a free trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020.

"I am confident that we will get a deal done... I think (leaving without a deal) is extremely remote," Javid told BBC radio.

