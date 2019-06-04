UK's May will make clear to Trump that Huawei role is under review: spokeswoman

Prime Minister Theresa May will make clear to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Britain is reviewing "the right policy" on Chinese company Huawei and its involvement in the UK's 5G telecommunications network, her spokeswoman said.

Ahead of talks between May and Trump as part of the U.S. leader's state visit to Britain, the spokeswoman said they would discuss issues including climate change, and that a future trade deal after Brexit would be a "significant focus".

Asked whether Huawei would be discussed, the spokeswoman said: "The prime minister will be clear in setting out the UK's position. We are obviously reviewing the right policy approach at the moment. The prime minister and others have been clear that any decision that we take will be supported by a hard-headed, technically informed assessment of the risk."

