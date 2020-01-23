UK's Morrisons to create 4,000 store jobs, cut management roles

Morrisons , Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, plans to create over 4,000 store jobs, while reducing management roles, it said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Shopping trolleys are parked at a Morrisons supermarket in south London, Britain, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The Bradford, northern England-based grocer did not say how many manager roles would go but said jobs would be available for all who wanted to continue working for Morrisons.

Jobs created would include skilled butchers, bakers, fishmongers and other fresh food specialists.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

