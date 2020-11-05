UK's SFO probes Bombardier for suspected bribery, corruption in Indonesia

Business

UK's SFO probes Bombardier for suspected bribery, corruption in Indonesia

Britain's Serious Fraud Office on Thursday confirmed https://bit.ly/3p1BIGI its investigation into Bombardier Inc over suspected bribery and corruption relating to contracts and or orders from Garuda Indonesia.

Logo of Bombardier is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bombardier is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Canadian planemaker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

