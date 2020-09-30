UK's William Hill backs Caesars' US$3.7 billion bid

William Hill said on Wednesday it had agreed to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment , which has valued the British bookmaker at 2.9 billion pounds (US$3.72 billion), and would give the U.S. casino operator full control of a quickly expanding U.S. sports-betting and online business.

"The William Hill Board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders," William Hill Chairman Roger Devlin said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)