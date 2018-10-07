UK seeks additional reassurances from Comcast on independence of Sky News

Britain has sought additional reassurances from cable company Comcast over the editorial independence of the Sky News television channel following the U.S. group's takeover of broadcaster Sky .

LONDON: Britain has sought additional reassurances from cable company Comcast over the editorial independence of the Sky News television channel following the U.S. group's takeover of broadcaster Sky .

"I've left them in no doubt at all about the importance of editorial independence and Sky News, and what we expect not just over the immediate period following the changes to corporate ownership, but in the longer term," culture minister Jeremy Wright told Sky News.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Susan Fenton)