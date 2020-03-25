UK starts coronavirus information service on WhatsApp
LONDON: Britain has begun a coronavirus information campaign on WhatsApp to help combat the spread of misinformation.
“This service will help us ensure the public has a trusted source for the right information about coronavirus," said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director, Public Health England.
The service will help counter any myths about the virus.
