UK starts coronavirus information service on WhatsApp

LONDON: Britain has begun a coronavirus information campaign on WhatsApp to help combat the spread of misinformation.

“This service will help us ensure the public has a trusted source for the right information about coronavirus," said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director, Public Health England.

The service will help counter any myths about the virus.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)