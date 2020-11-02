UK takes back control of atomic weapons contract from Lockheed Martin-led group

Britain's defence ministry will take back direct control of day-to-day operations of the country's nuclear weapon warheads from a consortium run by Lockheed Martin , Serco and Jacobs Engineering in June 2021, Serco said on Monday.

LONDON: Britain's defence ministry will take back direct control of day-to-day operations of the country's nuclear weapon warheads from a consortium run by Lockheed Martin , Serco and Jacobs Engineering in June 2021, Serco said on Monday.

The three companies have managed the entity called AWE Management, which controls the Atomic Weapons Establishment since 2000, with Lockheed Martin having 51per cent and Serco and Jacobs holding 24.5per cent each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serco said it was told by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) late on Friday that AWE plc would transfer back under the direct control and management of the MoD as from June 30, 2021.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)