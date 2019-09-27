UK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse

UK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse

UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday 72 flights are scheduled to operate to bring back a further 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up in front of Thomas Cook counters at the airport of Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
The aviation regulator said it has brought back over 40per cent of the total number of passengers in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' launched on Monday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

