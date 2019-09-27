UK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse

UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday 72 flights are scheduled to operate to bring back a further 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The aviation regulator said it has brought back over 40per cent of the total number of passengers in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' launched on Monday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)