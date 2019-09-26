UK to repatriate 16,000 people on fourth day of Thomas Cook collapse

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said over 70 flights are scheduled for Thursday to bring back 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

REUTERS: Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said over 70 flights are scheduled for Thursday to bring back 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The authority also said over 150 Thomas Cook crew and 30per cent of the total number of passengers, in the first three days of the operation, had already been flown back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAA said its flying program would continue until Oct 6, with more than 1,000 flights planned in total. The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)