UK to repatriate 16,700 Thomas Cook customers on Saturday

A further 16,700 customers of collapsed British travel firm Thomas Cook are scheduled to be repatriated on Saturday on 76 flights, the country's aviation regulator said.

FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up in front of Thomas Cook counters at the airport of Heraklion, on the
FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up in front of Thomas Cook counters at the airport of Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

The Civil Aviation Authority said it has so far brought back more than half of the total number of affected customers since it launched the country's largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.

