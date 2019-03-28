UK watchdog fines Goldman Sachs US$45 million for reporting failures

Business

UK watchdog fines Goldman Sachs US$45 million for reporting failures

Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Goldman Sachs 34.3 million pounds (US$45.07 million) for failing to provide accurate and timely reporting of transactions spanning a decade.

A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney
A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Goldman Sachs 34.3 million pounds (US$45.07 million) for failing to provide accurate and timely reporting of transactions spanning a decade.

"These were serious and prolonged failures," said Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark