UK watchdog fines Goldman Sachs US$45 million for reporting failures
Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Goldman Sachs 34.3 million pounds (US$45.07 million) for failing to provide accurate and timely reporting of transactions spanning a decade.
"These were serious and prolonged failures," said Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.
