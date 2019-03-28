UK watchdog fines Goldman Sachs US$45 million for reporting failures

Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Goldman Sachs 34.3 million pounds (US$45.07 million) for failing to provide accurate and timely reporting of transactions spanning a decade.

"These were serious and prolonged failures," said Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight.

