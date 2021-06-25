UK watchdog opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

UK watchdog opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google over concerns that the tech giants were not doing enough to prevent and deter fake reviews.

A sign is seen at the entrance to the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

