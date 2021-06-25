UK watchdog opens formal probe into Amazon, Google over fake reviews

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it had opened a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google over concerns that the tech giants were not doing enough to prevent and deter fake reviews.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

