UK watchdog probing Apple on alleged anti-competitive behaviour

Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation on Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

