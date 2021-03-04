UK watchdog probing Apple on alleged anti-competitive behaviour
Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation on Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.
(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)