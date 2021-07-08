UK watchdog weighs probe of Motorola's Airwave network

Business

UK watchdog weighs probe of Motorola's Airwave network

Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it was considering launching an investigation into Motorola Solutions Inc's Airwave network that is used by emergency services in the country.

A decorated elevator lobby is seen at Motorola Mobility global headquarters at their public unveili
A decorated elevator lobby is seen at Motorola Mobility global headquarters at their public unveiling in Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: Britain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it was considering launching an investigation into Motorola Solutions Inc's Airwave network that is used by emergency services in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was launching a consultation on concerns surrounding Motorola's dual role as the owner of the network and as a key supplier in the roll out of the planned new emergency services network.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark