Ukraine president says Nord Stream 2 decision strengthens Russia and weakens Europe

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg attend a news conference in Ki
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a joint news conference following their talks in Kiev, Ukraine October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV: Denmark's decision to approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline strengthens Russia and weakens Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

The United States and several eastern European, Nordic and Baltic countries have expressed concern that the Gazprom-led 1,230km (765 mile) pipeline from Russia to Germany will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas.

