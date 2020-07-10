Ukraine's rocket firm to make electric buses for Korea

KYIV: Ukrainian state company Pivdenmash, a leading producer of rocket boosters, will make 5,000 electric buses for South Korean firm Caris, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday.

He said the total value of the contract was almost US$850 million and the deal was one of the largest in Ukraine's industrial sector in recent years.

Pivdenmash separately said it would also produce 7,800 charging stations until 2023.

It said buses could be exported to European markers.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)