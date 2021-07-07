UN rights expert calls for sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector

GENEVA: A United Nations human rights investigator called on states on Wednesday to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector to cripple the junta that took power five months ago.

Thomas Andrews, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said that no state had imposed any sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector, although some had slapped them on military-controlled enterprises and revenue from gems, timber and mining.

"Oil- and gas-sector revenues are a financial lifeline for the junta and are estimated to be close to what is needed for the junta to maintain the security forces that are keeping them in power. They should be stopped," Andrews told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)