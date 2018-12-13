Under Armour forecasts 2019 revenue growth below estimates

Under Armour Inc on Wednesday forecast 2019 revenue growth and profit below analysts' estimates, citing relatively flat results for North America, sending its share down about 11 percent.

FILE PHOTO: An Under Armour logo is seen on a running shoe on display at an store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The sportswear maker said it expected revenue to grow between 3 percent and 4 percent, while analysts had forecast a rise of 5 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

