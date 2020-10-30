Under Armour forecasts full-year revenue above estimates

Under Armour Inc forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates on Friday, boosted by a surge in online demand from shoppers looking for athletic apparel for home or outdoor workouts.

The Baltimore-based company's shares rose 7per cent premarket, as it also announced the sale of it MyFitnessPal exercise tracking platform for US$345 million to Francisco Partners.

The company forecast full-year revenue to fall in the high-teen percentage, compared to analysts' average estimate of a 25.7per cent drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Under Armour is still suffering from a plunge in revenue from department stores.

Overall revenue stayed roughly flat at US$1.43 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but beat analysts' average estimate of US$1.16 billion.

