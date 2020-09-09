Under Armour to lay off 600 employees globally

Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off about 600 employees from its global workforce, citing the impact brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to its business.

REUTERS: Sportswear maker Under Armour Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off about 600 employees from its global workforce, citing the impact brought on by the coronavirus pandemic to its business.

The company expects to incur about US$235 million in charges, including up to US$135 million for contract termination and other restructuring costs, it said in a filing https://bit.ly/35jNwfY.

The company also raised its restructuring cost for the year by US$75 million and now expects it to be about US$550 million to US$600 million.

Under Armour said it expects majority of remaining restructuring charges to occur by end of the year.

In April, the company had said it would temporarily lay off about 600 workers at its U.S.-based distribution centers.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

