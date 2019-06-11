Underlying US producer inflation boosted by services

U.S. producer prices increased solidly for a second straight month in May, boosted by a surge in the cost of hotel accommodation and gains in a range of other services, pointing to a steady pickup in underlying inflation pressures.

WASHINGTON: Underlying U.S. producer prices increased solidly for a second straight month in May, boosted by a surge in the cost of hotel accommodation and gains in portfolio management service fees.

The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday likely will support the Federal Reserve's view that recent weak price readings are probably transitory, and that inflation will gradually move toward the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target.

"There is no evidence of falling inflation in this report," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.

Producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services rose 0.4per cent last month, matching April's gain, the government said. The so-called core PPI increased 2.3per cent in the 12 months through May after rising 2.2per cent in April.

Weaker energy and food prices, however, partially offset the increase in prices of services last month. That led the producer price index for final demand to edge up 0.1per cent in May after gaining 0.2per cent in April. In the 12 months through May, the PPI climbed 1.8per cent, slowing from April's 2.2per cent advance.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would nudge up 0.1per cent in May and rise 2.0per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May that has led financial markets to price in at least two interest rate cuts by the end of 2019.

President Donald Trump in early May slapped additional tariffs of up to 25per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting retaliation by Beijing. Trump on Monday threatened further duties on Chinese imports if no deal was reached when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit later this month in Japan.

A tariff on all goods from Mexico to force authorities in that country to curb migrants, mostly from Central America, from crossing the border into the United States was narrowly averted after the two nations struck an agreement late on Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade tensions on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." A rate cut is not expected next Wednesday. Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Fed and described low inflation as "a beautiful thing."

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 1.6 percent in the year to April after gaining 1.5per cent in March. Data for May will be released later this month.

The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices fell. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher.

STRONG HOTEL, PORTFOLIO FEES

The services-led increase in the core PPI last month is likely to translate into a slightly higher reading for other underlying inflation measures in May. According to a Reuters survey of economists, core consumer prices probably increased 0.2per cent last month after nudging up 0.1per cent in April. The consumer price data will be published on Wednesday.

Prices for hotel accommodation surged 10.1per cent in May, the most since April 2009. That accounted for nearly 80 percent of the rise in services prices in May. Services prices rose 0.3per cent after gaining 0.1per cent in April.

The cost of healthcare services increased 0.2per cent last month after increasing 0.3per cent in April. There were increases in the prices for both inpatient and outpatient care last month. Those healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index.

Portfolio management service fees, identified by the Fed's Powell as one of the transitory factors restraining inflation, rose 1.8per cent in May after surging 5.3per cent in April. These prices, which are being supported by a rebound in the stock market, are likely to lift the core PCE price index in May. The cost of passenger transportation services also increased last month.

"We continue to expect that core PCE inflation will not fall too much further from here and should return closer towards the 2per cent target later in the year and into 2020," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

Last month, wholesale energy prices fell 1.0per cent after rising 1.8per cent in the prior month. Goods prices slipped 0.2per cent last month after gaining 0.3per cent in April. Wholesale food prices fell 0.3per cent in May, led by a 32.1per cent tumble in the cost of eggs.

Core goods prices were unchanged for a second straight month. Upcoming data will be closely watched for the effects of the latest tariff on Chinese goods. Previous duties impacted prices for machinery, equipment and some household furniture goods.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)