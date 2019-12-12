Unemployment rate inches up to 2.3%, even as total employment grows in Q3

SINGAPORE: The overall unemployment rate in Singapore inched up slightly in the third quarter of this year, even as total employment growth more than tripled from the previous quarter.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in September to 2.3 per cent from the previous quarter's 2.2 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Dec 12).



The jobless rate for residents also grew to 3.2 per cent from the previous quarter's 3.1 per cent, with unemployment for Singaporeans inching up to 3.3 per cent from 3.2 per cent.

MOM noted however that total employment (excluding foreign domestic workers) increased by 21,700 in the third quarter of 2019, which is more than triple the previous quarter's growth of 6,200. It also improved from a year ago, when it grew by 16,700.



The bulk of total employment growth came from the services sector, led by modern services, community, social & personal services, as well as administrative & support services.



The majority of increase in these services sectors went to locals, said MOM.



Top services sectors with highest employment growth. (Image: MOM)

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted number of job vacancies declined to 42,200 in September from 47,700 in June.

Job opportunities however remain available, said MOM, particularly for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the services sectors.

Top sectors with highest job vacancies. (Image: MOM)

Retrenchments grew slightly to 2,430 in the third quarter of this year, compared to the 2,320 in the previous quarter.

However, this was lower than the 2,860 from a year ago.

MOM said that the top reason cited for retrenchments in the third quarter of this year was business restructuring and reorganisation.

