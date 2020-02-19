UniCredit CEO says no M&A deal after Intesa's surprise UBI bid

The head of UniCredit repeated in a letter to staff on Wednesday that Italy's biggest bank had no intention of engaging in merger and acquisition deals following Intesa's blitz move to buy rival UBI Banca .

"Let me reconfirm we have NO intention to do any M&A and we will not be drawn into any transactions," CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said in a letter dated Feb. 19.

After shelving plan for a cross-border merger deal which he says is not possible given the sector's depressed market valuations, Mustier has been focusing on boosting investor returns through a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

