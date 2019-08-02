UniCredit says no evidence of any customer data breach after Capital One case-memo to staff

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

UniCredit has found no evidence so far of any customer data having been accessed or compromised in relation to a major data breach at Capital One Financial Corp , the bank said in a memo to staff on Thursday.

U.S. authorities are looking at whether a suspect charged with stealing data on more than 100 million Capital One customers from an Amazon.com Inc. cloud service successfully hit other targets.

On Wednesday, UniCredit said it had launched its own investigation into the matter after the bank's name was mentioned in a blog post by a cybersecurity researcher as a possible additional target of the Capital One breach.

Earlier on Thursday the New York State Department of Financial Services said it had been notified by Italy's biggest bank of the possible loss of consumer data related to the Capital One case.

A source close to the matter said UniCredit does not store any customer data on Amazon servers.

