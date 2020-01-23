UniCredit shuffles top managers in Italy, names new Americas CIB head

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday it had appointed a number of senior managers to new roles, shuffling people across jobs as it works to implement its 'Team 23' four-year plan unveiled in December.

MILAN: Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday it had appointed a number of senior managers to new roles, shuffling people across jobs as it works to implement its 'Team 23' four-year plan unveiled in December.

"The appointments are in line with the group's ambition to ... promote cooperation ... by rotating managers across different businesses and divisions," it said in a statement.

UniCredit said it had named Christian Steffens, currently had of corporate investment banking (CIB) in Britain as head of CIB Americas, subject to regulatory approval.

It will name a new head of CIB UK later, it said. The current head of CIB Americas, Francesco Salvatori, will become head of corporate sales and marketing in Italy from April, alongside Lucio Izzi.

Also in Italy, the bank said Stefania Godoli, its current head of global equity and capital markets, would take the helm of a local joint-venture between its commercial banking and investment banking businesses, which aims to provide CIB products to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Godoli takes over from Luca Milanesi who in turn becomes head of corporate business for the north west of the country.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)