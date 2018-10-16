Unilever executive defends executive pay policy

A Unilever executive defended the company's executive pay policy on Tuesday, but said the consumer goods company learned lessons from the substantial opposition the policy garnered earlier this year.

LONDON: A Unilever executive defended the company's executive pay policy on Tuesday, but said the consumer goods company learned lessons from the substantial opposition the policy garnered earlier this year.

Peter Newhouse, executive vice president for reward at Unilever, told the British parliament's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee that the company was engaging with shareholders now and planning meetings for the second half of October.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)