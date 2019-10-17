Unilever misses estimates as sales slow in China and India

Consumer goods giant Unilever reported weaker than expected third-quarter sales, citing softer demand in India and a slowdown in China, two of its biggest emerging markets.

LONDON: Consumer goods giant Unilever reported weaker than expected third-quarter sales, citing softer demand in India and a slowdown in China, two of its biggest emerging markets.

Emerging markets, which account for 60per cent of Unilever's business, have been a key area of focus for Chief Executive Alan Jope since he took the reins in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jope has been focusing investment in countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh, where growing populations and an emerging middle class are driving demand for household products.

Shares in the maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream have risen more than 11per cent this year, nearly double the rise in the broader FTSE 100 index, buoyed by a weaker pound and strong performance in markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.

Yet two of its biggest emerging markets show signs of slowing growth, with the impact of trade wars hitting domestic consumption in China and irregular monsoons curbing rural spending in India.

"South East Asian markets continued to grow well, while growth in India softened further and China slowed a little," the company said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 2.9per cent in the quarter, missing an average forecast of 3per cent, according to a company supplied consensus.

Turnover was 13.3 billion euros (US$14.7 billion), above the 13.24 billion euros analysts had expected.

However, the company stuck to its full-year target for underlying sales growth in the lower half of a 3per cent to 5per cent range and to achieve a 20per cent operating margin in 2020.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London; Editing by David Goodman)