Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ​

LONDON: Unilever , Britain's third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home in a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's government ahead of Brexit.

Unilever last year announced a review of its dual-headed structure after rebuffing a US$143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz .

It said on Thursday it would divide the business into three divisions with 2 headquartered in London and one in Rotterdam. Unilever's 7,300 staff in the UK will be unaffected and it will continue to be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)