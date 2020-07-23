Unilever sales fall less than expected as US outperforms

Second-quarter sales at Unilever fell much less than expected as strong growth in North America helped to offset the hit from coronavirus lockdowns.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups said on Thursday underlying sales fell 0.3per cent in the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' mean forecast for a 4.3per cent drop.

That was still the first decline in quarterly sales since the third quarter of 2004, according to Jefferies analysts.

The consumer goods group also said that after exploring options for its 3 billion euro (US$3.5 billion) a year tea business, it had decided to keep its operations in India and Indonesia and partnership interests in ready-to-drink tea joint ventures.

The rest of the tea business will be separated into an independent entity, it added.

While shoppers have been buying more groceries in coronavirus lockdowns, that has been offset by a plunge in demand for products sold at restaurants, schools, cinemas and outdoor venues, many of which have been closed.

Unilever relies in particular on impulse purchases of ice cream brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's during May and June, which typically account for 50per cent of its out-of-home sales in the second quarter, according to Societe Generale analysts.

In the first half of the year, Unilever said food service sales declined by nearly 40per cent and out of home ice cream by nearly 30per cent. But e-commerce sales leapt 49per cent.

North America also stood out, with growth of 7.3per cent.

(US$1 = 0.8630 euros)

