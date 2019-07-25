Unilever second-quarter sales slip as wet weather hits Europe

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, hit by wet weather in Europe and North America, and moderating growth in India.

REUTERS: Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, hit by wet weather in Europe and moderating growth in India, but kept its full-year sales target intact.

The company said it continues to expect full-year underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of its multi-year 3per cent to 5per cent target range and operating margin to reach 20per cent in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unilever's shares were down 1.1per cent in morning trade, compared to the broader FTSE 100 index , which was flat.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream said underlying sales rose 3.5per cent in the second quarter, but that missed analysts' average forecasts for a 3.7per cent rise, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Wet weather in Europe dampened ice-cream sales following two straight seasons of hot summers, while growth in India slowed again as a late monsoon season and lower food inflation weakened rural demand.

"It seems a bit ironic with (Europe) being at super record temperatures right now, but in the quarter we are reporting, it was quite negative," Unilever's chief financial officer said on an earnings call with media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Average rainfall across 12 European cities was three times higher in April and May than the prior year, while average hours of sunshine were down between 9per cent and 25per cent in the same two months, a Jefferies analysis showed.

Ice cream makes up 13per cent of Unilever's group sales and about 20per cent of its European sales annually. In the second quarter that rises to 30per cent or about 1 billion pounds (US$1.25 billion) in sales, Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said in a pre-earnings note.

Growth mainly came from emerging markets, where the company continued to win volume share in places like Indonesia and the Philippines, even though sales in India decelerated to 7per cent in the second quarter from 9per cent in the previous three months.

Underlying sales in emerging markets rose 7.4per cent in the quarter, while they fell 1.6per cent in developed markets. Emerging markets contribute 60per cent to Unilever's overall sales.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Turnover inched lower to 13.7 billion euros (US$15.25 billion).

"Unilever themselves describe their markets as mixed, and most investors will look at these numbers as something of a curate's egg," said Steve Clayton, manager of the HL Select funds, which holds a position in Unilever.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)