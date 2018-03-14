Unilever set to give up London HQ: Sky News

Unilever's board will finalize on Wednesday a decision to close the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant's London headquarters, Sky News reported, citing sources.

REUTERS: Unilever's board will finalize on Wednesday a decision to close the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant's London headquarters, Sky News reported, citing sources.

A formal announcement is due on Thursday, the report said. https://goo.gl/FM16KN

Unilever was not immediately available for comment.

After rebuffing a US$143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz , Unilever said last year it would review its dual structure, under which it is based and listed in both Britain and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in LONDON; Editing by Arun Koyyur)