Unilever to put climate change plans to shareholder vote

Business

Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever Plc said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval on its plans to tackle climate change, making it the world's largest company to put such a move up for a vote.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Shareholders will be allowed to vote on steps including reducing emissions to net zero and eliminating deforestation from its supply chain, the company said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

