Unilever to put climate change plans to shareholder vote

Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever Plc said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval on its plans to tackle climate change, making it the world's largest company to put such a move up for a vote.

REUTERS: Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever Plc said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval on its plans to tackle climate change, making it the world's largest company to put such a move up for a vote.

Shareholders will be allowed to vote on steps including reducing emissions to net zero and eliminating deforestation from its supply chain, the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)