Union Pacific profit falls on lower volume

LOS ANGELES: Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a fall in quarterly profit after it transported fewer carloads of goods by rail.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator's third-quarter net income was US$1.4 billion, or US$2.01 per share, down from US$1.6 billion, or US$2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 11per cent to US$4.9 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Jason Neely)