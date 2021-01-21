Union Pacific quarterly profit dips 1.6per cent

Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a 1.6per cent fall in quarterly profit, as the U.S. railroad was hurt by lower freight revenue.

REUTERS: Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a 1.6per cent fall in quarterly profit, as the U.S. railroad was hurt by lower freight revenue.

The company's net income fell to US$1.38 billion, or US$2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.40 billion, or US$2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Total operating revenue fell to US$5.14 billion from US$5.21 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)