Unions at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto accept 12 percent wage increase offer

PRAGUE: Unions at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto have accepted management's offer to raise wages by 12 percent, the unions said on Friday.

Union leadership plans to vote on the proposal next Wednesday, which would cover the period from April 1 to the end of March 2019.

