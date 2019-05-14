UNIQLO says Japan online stores hacked, more than 460,000 accounts affected

TOKYO: Japanese retail group Fast Retailing, the company behind the UNIQLO chain, has confirmed that more than 460,000 accounts were recently hacked into, potentially exposing customer information.

The breach affected the official UNIQLO Japan and GU Japan websites, said Fast Retailing on Monday (May 13), adding that the unauthorised logins were detected between Apr 23 and May 10.

Advertisement

Data that may have been accessed included names, addresses, contact numbers and credit card information.

“Currently, Fast Retailing has identified the origin of the communication from which the unauthorised logins were attempted and has blocked access, and is strengthening monitoring of other access points," said the company.

It also disabled the passwords for the 461,091 accounts that may have been compromised, and sent emails to affected users informing to them change their passwords.

A report has been filed with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fast Retailing sincerely apologises for the trouble and concern this has caused to its customers and all others involved," it said. "Going forward, the company will further strengthen its security measures and take steps to ensure safety, in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.”