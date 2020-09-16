United adds antimicrobial coating on aircraft to protect against COVID-19

United Airlines said on Wednesday it would add an antimicrobial coating to the airline's safety and cleaning procedures to protect against the novel coronavirus.

The U.S. carrier said it is currently applying the coating each week on more than 30 aircraft and expects to add this latest measure to its entire fleet before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)