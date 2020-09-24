United Airlines, pilots union agree to delay furloughs until October 30

Business

United Airlines, pilots union agree to delay furloughs until October 30

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots have agreed to delay furloughs until Oct. 30, according to a memorandum of understanding seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airpo
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United had planned to furlough around 2,850 pilots on Oct. 1 without an extension of federal payroll support that expires this month, or a deal with the unions to avert job cuts.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

