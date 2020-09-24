United Airlines, pilots union agree to delay furloughs until October 30

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots have agreed to delay furloughs until Oct. 30, according to a memorandum of understanding seen by Reuters.

CHICAGO: United Airlines and the union representing its pilots have agreed to delay furloughs until Oct. 30, according to a memorandum of understanding seen by Reuters.

United had planned to furlough around 2,850 pilots on Oct. 1 without an extension of federal payroll support that expires this month, or a deal with the unions to avert job cuts.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)