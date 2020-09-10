United Airlines, pilots union reach tentative deal to avoid furloughs

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said on Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid job cuts, though details are still being worked out.

CHICAGO: United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said on Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid job cuts, though details are still being worked out.

United has said that some 2,850 pilots were at risk of being furloughed without an extension of government aid as the industry weathers a severe downturn in demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tentative agreement was first reported by CNBC.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)