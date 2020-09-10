United Airlines, pilots union reach tentative deal to avoid furloughs

United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said on Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement to avoid job cuts, though details are still being worked out.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United has said that some 2,850 pilots were at risk of being furloughed without an extension of government aid as the industry weathers a severe downturn in demand.

The tentative agreement was first reported by CNBC.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

