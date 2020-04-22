United Airlines announces stock offering, shares slip

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a stock offering of 39.25 million shares, sending its shares down 3per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a stock offering of 39.25 million shares, sending its shares down 3per cent in extended trading.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering towards general corporate purposes, it said.

The underwriters to the offering, Morgan Stanley and Barclays, have access to an additional 3.93 million shares.

The company's shares closed at US$27.88 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)