United Airlines beats quarterly profit estimates, lifts 2019 forecast

REUTERS: United Airlines on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, boosted by strong travel demand and lower fuel costs, and lifted its full-year profit forecast despite the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The U.S. airline now expects its 2019 adjusted earnings to be between US$11.25 and US$12.25 per share, compared with its previous range of US$10.50 and US$12. Chicago-based United said adjusted net income rose to US$1.05 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, or US$4.07 per share, from US$834 million or US$3.05 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated US$3.95 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total operating revenue rose 3.4per cent to US$11.38 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)