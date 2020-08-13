United Airlines bets on Florida, adding dozens of flights a day starting November

REUTERS: United Airlines is adding up to 28 daily nonstop US flights to Florida starting Nov 6 as the Chicago-based airline bets on a rebound in leisure travelers heading to sunny skies.

The direct flights are from non United hub cities in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio to four Florida destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United said it is part of its "continuing strategy to aggressively, and opportunistically manage the impact of COVID-19 by increasing service to destinations where customers most want to fly." But the carrier said it could reduce the number of flights if COVID-19 infections in Florida remain high.

New Florida flights will go to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.

Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning, said the new flights represent "United’s largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go."

United can adjust up or down. Gupta said the added Florida flights could amount to more than 400,000 additional seats this winter season. He said many US travelers are picking Florida instead of international destinations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are modest signs of improving air travel demand. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 831,789 people on Sunday - the first time it screened more than 800,000 people since Mar 17. That is still down 70 per cent over prior year figures.

Still, Florida has reported 542,792 coronavirus cases, the second most of any US state behind only California, according to a Reuters tally, and more than 10 per cent of all reported US cases. If coronavirus cases in Florida remain high, "we will adjust our plans," Gupta said.

Southwest Airlines chief executive Gary Kelly said at a Texas Tribune forum on Wednesday the airline is still trying to figure how many flights to offer as it works to reduce its US$20 million a day losses. "It is pure guesswork at this point" Kelly said.

