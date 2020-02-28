COVID-19: United Airlines cancels flights to Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore

CHICAGO: United Airlines Holdings said on Friday (Feb 28) it was cancelling flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul due to health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chicago-based airline also said it was extending the suspension of US flights to China through Apr 30.

Earlier this week, United withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance, citing heightened uncertainty over how the duration and spread of the coronavirus to other regions could impact overall air travel demand.

