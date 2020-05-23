United Airlines CEO Kirby's annual base salary lower than predecessor

REUTERS: United Airlines said on Friday (May 22) it would pay Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby an annual base salary of US$1 million, lower than what prior head Oscar Munoz received.

The compensation committee also approved an annual base salary of US$775,000 for President Brett Hart, less than what Kirby got in the role, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Both Kirby and Hart have waived 100 per cent of their base salaries through the rest of the year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hammered the airline industry, with flights grounded to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

United said Kirby and Hart may not realize the full value of their respective compensation packages as the company has agreed to receive roughly US$5 billion in government payroll support under the CARES Act.

