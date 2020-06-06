United Airlines closing three international bases for flight crew

United Airlines closing three international bases for flight crew

United Airlines Holdings Inc is closing its international bases for flight attendants in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Tokyo effective Oct. 1, 2020, according to an internal memo to crew on Friday seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

About 840 flight attendants will be affected by the decision, a spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

